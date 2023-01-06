She-Hulk Actress Jameela Jamil Diagnosed With Rare Tissue Disorder; Know Its Symptoms And Causes

Actress Jameela Jamil left the internet in a state of shock after she revealed that she was suffering from a rare genetic condition known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). In a video, she displayed her stretchy facial skin on camera and her bendy elbow joint stating, “The reason it is so elastic is that I have something called EDS, which is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.” While explaining the severity of the condition, the actress said it impacts every single part of your body. She continued, “It is very dangerous to not know that you have it, because of the way that it impacts bruising, bleeding, and healing. If you want to have a baby, it is so important that your doctor knows you have EDS, because it makes pregnancy so much more complicated.” Here’s everything you need to know about the rare genetic condition.

What exactly is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome?

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome is a medical condition related to a group of inherited disorders that attacks a person’s connective tissues including joints, skin, and blood vessel walls. According to a report by Mayo Clinic, connective tissues are responsible for providing strength and elasticity to the body. Since this disorder genetically alters these tissues, patients suffering from the disorder might suffer from skin hyperextensibility, fragile tissues, joint hypermobility, and more.

The conditions give rise to problems when a wound appears on the body that requires stitches because the skin isn’t strong enough to hold them. Reportedly, the more severe version of the disorder is termed vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which results in the rupture of blood vessels present in the uterus and intestines. As this variation is potentially life-threatening, patients suffering from the disorder are often advised to take medical counsel and therapy before taking decisions about pregnancy as it can turn fatal either for the mom during delivery or for the child in the later stages of life owing to heredity.

What are the symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome?

The symptoms and their severity differ from person to person as the umbrella condition comprises a group of inherited disorders. The treatment of the same is advised by medical practitioners depending on individual symptoms. However, the most common signs of the disease are:

Flexible joints - Since the connective tissue that holds joints is weak or loose, the normal range of motion is affected by EDS. It can lead to frequent dislocations and pain.

Elastic skin - The skin of the patients is often observed to be abnormally soft, velvety, and stretchy.

Fragile skin - The weekend connective tissue often leads to damaged skin or scarring that doesn’t heal quickly.

What are the causes and complications?

Different types of EDS are caused by genetic modulation in specific genes that provide the instruction for making collages and related proteins in the body. If a person has the most common type of EDS known as hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, there is a 50% probability that it can be inherited by their children. Complications of the condition include early onset of arthritis, fatal pregnancies, fatal organ ruptures, or allergies.

