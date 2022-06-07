Shed Those Extra Kilos in a Healthy Way After 60

While losing weight is on everyone’s bucket list, getting in shape definitely doesn’t get easier as you age old. Young people surely have multiple options to choose from when they want to lose weight like hitting the gym or indulging in an intense workout with hefty machines. But, after crossing 60, it is a real complex task to lose weight.

Moreover, it is extremely crucial to lose weight, especially for people who are in their 50s or 60s because being overweight gives an open invitation to lifestyle diseases. So, here are a few ways to shed those extra kilos healthily in your 60s.

Drink enough water

Staying hydrated will not only help you to last longer while you are trying to achieve your target but will also improve your overall health. Staying hydrated and drinking enough water is also extremely crucial for proper digestion and metabolism functioning.

Stretch often

Whether you are exercising or not, you must swear by stretching if you are on your weight loss journey. Stretching will keep your joints flexible and relaxed, which eventually leads you to be more active than before. Having joint problems in the knees and shoulders are very common when you reach your 60s. But what becomes worth your attention is that these joint problems result in you being completely inactive due to pain. Hence, stretching helps you in avoiding that.

Load up on protein

While keeping your diet in check should be your first step as soon as you enter the weight loss journey, keeping the protein content high in your meal should be given more importance. Protein possesses the caliber to keep you full for a longer duration of time. And therefore it is recommended to consume one gram of protein for every kilogram of body weight.

