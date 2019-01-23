English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sheena Bajaj & Rohit Purohit Look Ravishing in Red Lehenga & Golden Sherwani at Their Jaipur Wedding
Television stars, Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit, tie the knot in a big fat wedding ceremony in Jaipur.
Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit Wedding
Televisions actors Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur and the newlyweds look nothing less than a match made in heaven.
From their engagement, colorful Mehendi and their main wedding ceremony, the couple looked gorgeous on every occasion flaunting their ravishing wedding outfits.
In an intimate ceremony with their family and friends, the couple tied the knot in the outskirts of Jaipur in a resort.
In a quintessential red bridal Lehenga, Sheena flashed her million dollar smile looking like the happiest bride. Not just the happiest but sporty enough to get down on her knees during the engagement ceremony. On the other hand, the groom Rohit Purohit donned a traditional golden sherwani.
The Haldi and Mehendi ceremony had love written all over it as the couple were dressed in colorful outfits and looked gleeful.
Sheena opted for a pink and yellow lehenga and Rohit wore a yellow sherwani with a beige jacket.
For their engagement ceremony, the couple decided to wear western outfits. Sheena dazzled in silver-black outfit and Rohit looked suave in a tuxedo.
The newlyweds videos have taken the internet by storm and fans can't get enough of them.
Keep scrolling to see Sheena and Rohit's fun-filled pictures of their big fat wedding.
