Shefali Shah’s Versatile Wardrobe Screams Power And Elegance, Take A Look

From winning hearts as Neelam in Dil Dhadakne Do to championing challenging roles like DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, it has always been a delight to watch Shefali Shah on screen. It appears that it isn’t only her acting that is versatile but her stylish wardrobe is cool enough to make her the new diva in town.

The charismatic personality of the actress makes her appear effortless in any look. Her glamorous fashion sense is powerful and elegant at the same time, making it noteworthy despite being understated. And, when it comes to a saree, the Human star slays it like no one else. Take a look:

She opted for this mauve-berry sequin saree for the promotions of her latest medical drama thriller Human. The 49-year-old looked like an endless flow of beauty in Amit Aggarwal’s outfit. Not just the saree, but, the Dil Dhadkane Do actress can transform the comfy Kaftaans into a right hint of glam, and Kaftaans are her favourite. Don’t believe us? Take a look at these lovely pictures:

Co-ord sets effortlessly fit into any look be it formal wear, casual, or occasion wear, and the Delhi crime actress proved the same. Be it vibrant colours or the breezy black and white striped co-ord set, the actress has nailed every look. Check it yourself.

What do you have to say about her looks?

Her kurta collection is top-notch. And she looks fabulous whenever she carries the Indo-western look. Her kurta collections exude understated glam. From comfy casuals to appearing elegantly stylish, Kurtas have covered the actress for all. Check it out.

And when it comes to choosing the accessories, she always has the right one for every occasion. From simple pearls for the formal look to heavy necklaces for a traditional outfit, she puts in a lot of thought while coming out with her perfect look. And not to forget the variety of chokers she has. Take a look at these pictures.

What are your views about the stylish wardrobe of Shefali Shah?

