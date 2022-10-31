Shehnaaz Gill Gets Cute Company on Her Beautiful Getaway; Any Guesses?

Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif has taken Instagram by storm all over again. She recently dropped a string of adorable pictures from her day out amid viridescent scenery with a cute doggo. Shehnaaz was seen enjoying the breath of fresh air while the dog accompanied her by a beautiful waterfall.

The actress captioned her post as, “Vibes…(heart emoji).” While in the first photo Shehnaaz sat next to a dog, the other pictures showed her posing on a tree. Dressed in a black top and black shorts with spotless white cool sneakers and a messy bun, Shehnaaz was seen exuding complete vacation vibes. If you missed taking a look at it, check it out here.

Just after the actress posted her photos on her Instagram Page, several fans and renowned names started pouring their love in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Natural beauty with nature.” While another user commented, “Shehnaaz is just like us…so simple, so pure”. Her friend and celebrity designer Ken Ferns also wrote, “Now that’s a first one (paw prints, dog, white heart emojis, smiling face with heart eye).”

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz took a quick break amid her busy work schedule. Sometime back, she dropped a video where she was seen enjoying some quality time with her brother, Shehbaz Badesha on a getaway.

The Big Boss 13 fame is one of the most loved celebrities in tinsel town. She has time and again won the hearts of audiences with her simplicity and her outspoken personality. Work-wise, Shehnaaz Gill has been doing phenomenally well and has grabbed some of the big projects. She is all geared up to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, apart from Shehnaaz Gill, the star cast of the film includes Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

