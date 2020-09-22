Shehnaaz Gill Looks a Stunner in This Mirrorfie, See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill is an avid social media user and keeps her fans regularly updated. The Punjab-born singer who shot to fame with her stint in reality show Bigg Boss 13 has often made headlines for both personal and professional reasons. She has lately been in the news for her epic weight loss of 12 kg in six months.

Shehnaaz, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a pretty mirror selfie of herself. In the click, the diva is seen dressed in a stunning animal printed number which comes with a deep neckline and gathers around the waist. Shehnaaz is wearing minimal makeup and her tresses are styled with a tiny hairclip.

Many fans and friends of Shehnaaz Gill sent lots of love in the comments section of the social media post and complimented her on her chic look.

With another post that she shared earlier, Shehnaaz left everyone in awe. She looked stunning in a shimmery brown outfit and a simple hairdo.

Shehnaaz, who is sporting an all-new avatar in her recent social media posts, is leaving everyone awestruck. Her fans are going gaga with her stunning look post the weight loss.

During a recent interaction with E Times, Shehnaaz opened up about her weight loss journey and secrets of her major transformation. The actress who has reduced her weight from 67 to 55 kg, revealed that she cut-down on intake of non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the popular Punjabi track titled Kurta Pajama. She featured in the official music video of the song alongside Tony Kakkar, who also crooned the number.

Before this, she collaborated with Jassie Gill for a lyrical video titled Keh Gayi Sorry. Her first music video Bhula Dunga with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was a huge success. It was released in March was the most commented Indian video on YouTube.