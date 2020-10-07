Shehnaaz Gill Surprises Fans with Her New Look, See Pic

Bigg Boss season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has undergone a makeover and cannot stop flaunting it on her social media accounts. Gill took to Instagram to share her new look after she got a haircut on Tuesday. Fans continued to shower praise on Gill’s latest post as one user commented, “We Love the Old U The New You and The Upcoming You (sic)”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 has begun last week. In the promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss episode, the ladies of the house are given a task to seduce Shukla. The promo has captured the audience’s attention and has left them excited for the task.

In the last season of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz Gill became one of the highlights of the show. They have appeared in a number of hit music videos together, including the popular song Bhula Dunga sung by Darshan Raval. Following Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz also participated in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which she was to find herself a husband. However, she claimed that she was in love with Shukla and could not go ahead and choose somebody else.