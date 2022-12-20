Shehnaaz Gill To Kashmera Shah, 5 TV Actresses Who Underwent Body Transformations

The first step towards body positivity starts with accepting your body type, size, and shape. Many women have broken free from the existing stereotype of the “perfect body” typecasting and have embraced their flaws with pride. The Bollywood movie Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, has also touched on the topic of body shaming, adding some elements of satire.

However, even with all the noise around body acceptance, it should not be forgotten that obesity might lead to many long-term illnesses that are detrimental to your body. Here is a list of five famous television actresses who underwent a shocking body transformation, leaving us speechless.

Shehnaaz Gill:

From being the cute and chubby girl on Bigg Boss 13 to becoming one of the fittest and glammed-up divas in the telly world, Shehnaaz Gill, went from 67 kgs to 55 kgs, shedding about 12 kgs during the lockdown period.

Shehnaaz was kind enough to share her secret mantra for losing weight. According to the social media sensation, Shehnaaz had dropped non-vegetarian and sugary items from her diet and followed a strict workout regimen. However, the “Tuada Kutta Tommy” fame still remains the bubbly girl that she was.

Rashami Desai:

Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is a popular face in the entertainment industry. However, even with her exemplary performances in many noteworthy serials, Rashami’s weight seemed to surpass her talent. She became a target among trolls who left no stone unturned to point out her flaws, dropping nasty comments on her social media account. The Bigg Bos 13 fame gave a befitting reply to her online haters and lost that extra flab by practicing yoga and performing exercises.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh has cemented a special position in the hearts of many with her brilliant comic timings and excellent dialogue delivery. She makes it a point to keep us laughing till our stomach hurts every time the talented comedian is on-screen. Bharti was at the behest of trolls for her weight as well. However, the comedian shocked the world with her extreme weight loss journey where she took up fasting for long hours where she did not have anything after 7 in the evening. Bharti went from 96 kgs to 71 kgs in almost a year.

Shweta Tiwari

Appearing to have stopped the clock of aging, 42-year-old actress Shweta Tiwari, had put on some extra pounds during the birth of her second child, Rehansh Kohli. The actress was quick to get back into shape with the help of a hardcore workout routine and a rigid diet. Shweta often drops glamorous pictures of herself on social media leaving us gushing.

Kashmera Shah

Bollywood actress Kashmera Shah grabbed the headlines when she put on a lot of weight while trying to conceive a baby. Later, she resorted to surrogacy. In an attempt to achieve a fit and fab body, Kashmera started maintaining a rigorous lifestyle that consisted of home-cooked meals and a balanced diet. The 50-year-old lost a whacking 12-13 kgs. She is the mother of two twins and enjoys a toned and hourglass figure.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here