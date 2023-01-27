Known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif for her stunning looks and charismatic personality, Shehnaaz Gill continues to impress her fans with her fashion choices. From casual denim outfits to glamorous gowns, she knows how to make a statement with her wardrobe. With her confidence and fashion sense, Gill is definitely one to watch out for. On her 28th birthday today, let’s decode some of her styles. Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar and Kavita Bajpai, Fashion Expert and Brand Manager, LIVA, share some looks from the diva that you can easily replicate.

Shehnaaz Gill Ups Her Fashion Game With Hot Denim-On-Denim Look

Shehnaaz lost a lot of weight after BB and developed a distinct fashion sense. She was recently seen wearing denim-on-denim to a birthday party hosted by friend and actor Sidharth Nigam. Denim outfits are a wardrobe staple, and Gill nailed the look. She wore a crop top with a denim jacket and jeans and flashed her million-dollar smile in front of the paparazzi.

Being Traditional in a Black Patiala Shalwar Suit

Shehnaz Gill kept it simple in a black coloured salwar kurta outfit for an outing in b-town. Black is a head turner. And Gill aced the Patiala salwar look effortlessly. She teamed the suit with big earrings and a gold coloured clutch bag.

Acing Nine Yards of Elegance

Shehnaaz Gill in a saree is a sight to behold. Although she doesn’t often wear sarees in public, every time she does, it leaves a lasting impression on her fans. With minimal jewelry, flowing hair, and a subtle touch of makeup, she exudes the elegance and grace of a royal queen. Her sense of style is truly unmatched, and we can’t help but take note of every fashionable moment she graces us with.

Being sporty in baggy jeans and a sleeveless top

It comes as a pleasant surprise to see our Punjabi beauty, Shehnaaz Gill, pull off the classic white-black combination with such style and flair. Take a look at this particular outfit of hers, where she pairs a no-sleeve white baggy top with baggy black denim, and minimal accessories. This is one of her most visually appealing looks, perfect for any party or event. It’s a style that should not be missed and one that you should definitely consider replicating.

Also Read: Planning For Pregnancy? Here Are Key Considerations To Keep In Mind

Nothing like a pair of white shorts

Shehnaaz Gill has not only impressed us with her vibrant and traditional looks, but also with her bold and striking outfits. Take a look at her latest winter ensemble, featuring a full-sleeve peach sweatshirt and white denim shorts. This look can easily be replicated with different shades and colors. For example, you can opt for lighter shades and pair them with blue denim if white is not your preferred color. With an open hairstyle and light nude makeup, you’ll be ready to make a statement and turn heads.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here