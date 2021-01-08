Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Split in Wake of FKA Twigs' Lawsuit

Los Angeles: Actors Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly parted ways after the “Transformers” star was sued by former girlfriend FKA Twigs. According to People magazine, the duo broke up last week.

“They broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives,” a source said. LaBeouf and Qualley, who started dating after they appeared in NSFW music video “Love Me Like You Hate Me” in 2020, were last photographed together on January 4, in Studio City, California.

The source further said that Qualley is focusing on her acting career as she is “ready to get back to work”. Another source close to the couple said that Qualley was subjected to online backlash in the wake of FKA twigs lawsuit against Labeouf, which also played a role in things ending between them. In December, FKA twigs’ sued LaBeouf for “relentless abuse”, including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. She and LaBeouf had dated for about one year in 2018 and 2019, after working together on the film “Honey Boy”.