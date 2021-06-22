Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Results for June 22 Game Declared; Check Winning Number

Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong on the afternoon of June 22 will commence one of the most anticipated betting-lottery games, Shillong Teer. A team of 12 archery clubs from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participates in this game which is held at the Polo ground. Based on the traditional game of archery, this legalised game is based on guessing the number of arrows that will hit the target in the two rounds.

The participants can view the results for today’s match on the official website of the Shillong Teer, that is, www.meghalayateer.com. Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are played here the entire week except on Sunday.

The winning number for the first round of Juwai teer game is 55.

People who have bought the tickets and have placed their bets for the first round of today’s Shillong Teer match will get the results by 4.15 pm. In the first round, which begins at 3.45 pm, 50 archery players shoot 30 arrows each at the target.

Those who have bought the tickets to bet in the second round of Shillong Teer can view their results by 5:15 pm on the official website. The second round starts half an hour after the results of the first round are announced. In this round, the archery players from Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

People willing to participate should note that they need to pick a number from 0 to 99 while purchasing tickets for the betting lottery game.

The number on the ticket, selected by a buyer will represent the number of arrows shot by the archer that might hit the target during the Shillong Teer match. For their correct answers, participants are awarded Rs. 80 for every Rs 1 ticket in the first round. For the correct guesses made in the second round, the ticket-holders are rewarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

