Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Results for June 23 Announced; Check the Lucky Numbers

On Wednesday, the Polo Ground of Meghalaya’s capital city will witness an exciting archery-based betting lottery match called Shillong Teer. The results of the game depending on how the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association play. Participants of the game place their bets on the number of arrows that would hit the target in each round of the game. Results of Wednesday’s Shillong Teer match will be made available on the official website at www.meghalayateer.com in the afternoon.

Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays.

The winning numbers for the first round of Juwai Teer game announced at 1 pm is 77 and for the second round announced at 2 pm is 55.

The Shillong Teer game is divided into two rounds, and the first round is scheduled to begin at 3.45 pm. To check the results for the starting round, participants can log into the website at 4.15 pm. The second round of the Shillong Teer match will begin at 4.45 pm and its results will be made available half an hour later at 5.15 pm on the official website.

To participate in this legalised game of betting lottery system, one can go to the nearest ticket counter that is available from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket booths remain functional for customers from Monday to Saturday. As a participant buys the ticket for this betting lottery game, they are asked to place their bet on a number from 0 to 99. It represents the number of arrows shot by the archer that will hit the target during the Shillong Teer match.

The winning participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased for their correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target. Those who make accurate predictions in the last round, are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket they purchase. The teer game is played across Meghalaya under different names. In the capital city, it is played under the name of Shillong Teer.

