Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Results for June 24 Announced; Check the Lucky Numbers

Meghalaya’s popular archery-based betting game Shillong Teer result for June 24 will be announced today in the afternoon. The betting game is conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Polo ground from Monday to Saturday. The game is conducted in two rounds where archers from 12 archery clubs participate.

Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays. The winning numbers for the first round of Juwai Teer game was announced at 1 pm. For the second round at 2 pm.

The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3.45 pm and the result is declared at 4.15 pm while the second round begins at 4.45 pm and the result is declared at 5.15 pm. The result is announced on the official website of Meghalaya Teer www.meghalayateer.com.

For the lottery game, archers from the participating archery clubs shoot the target at a distance from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters and. In total, 30 arrows are allowed to shot in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round within 5 minutes.

The ticket holders bet on the last two digits of the correct number of arrows that hit the target. The one who guesses the correct number between 0 to 99 becomes the winner. On June 23, the correct number that hit the target was 77 for the first round and 55 for the second round.

Here’s how you can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 24:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Teer

Step 2: Once the result link is activated, click on the Shillong Teer lottery June 24 result tab

Step 3: The result for both rounds will be displayed on the screen. Check if you have won or not

Shillong Teer lottery prizes for June 24:

Winners get a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. The one who wins both rounds can win as many as Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here