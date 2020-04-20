Take the pledge to vote

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Show How They Make Workout Fun for Son Viaan

Shilpa Shetty showed how she and husband Raj Kundra make working out together fun for their son Viaan.

April 20, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Show How They Make Workout Fun for Son Viaan
Shilpa Shetty showed how she and husband Raj Kundra make working out together fun for their son Viaan.

From motivational workout posts to plucking vegetables from her garden with her son Viaan, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping her fans updated about her daily life in quarantine. She recently shared a glimpse of her family working out together and even talked about the importance of keeping ourselves healthy in the time of crisis.

The video showed Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra working out together as their son Viaan jumps around, having fun.

She wrote, "I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around."

I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around. Our workout helps us build & strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed & endurance capacity. Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too! . @thevinodchanna . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #homefitness #homeworkouts #fitness #COVID19

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from that, she has also bagged a role in Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

