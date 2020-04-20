Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Show How They Make Workout Fun for Son Viaan

From motivational workout posts to plucking vegetables from her garden with her son Viaan, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been keeping her fans updated about her daily life in quarantine. She recently shared a glimpse of her family working out together and even talked about the importance of keeping ourselves healthy in the time of crisis.

The video showed Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra working out together as their son Viaan jumps around, having fun.

She wrote, "I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around."

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen Sabbir Khan's Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Apart from that, she has also bagged a role in Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

