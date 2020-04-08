Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Shilpa Shetty and Son Viaan Pluck Brinjals and Chillies from Their Garden to Make Baingan Bharta

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her plucking vegetables from her garden with son Viaan on Sunday morning.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shilpa Shetty and Son Viaan Pluck Brinjals and Chillies from Their Garden to Make Baingan Bharta
Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her plucking vegetables from her garden with son Viaan on Sunday morning.

Shilpa Shetty is mighty pleased with her garden's produce. The actress, who promotes healthy living and clean eating, shared a video of her plucking brinjals and chillies from her own garden.

"Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested. As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce," he said on Instagram.

The video shows Shilpa teaching her seven-year-old son Viaan how to pluck brinjals without damaging the plant. The kid seems excited to be plucking the vegetables from the garden.

She doesn't let him touch the chillies though. The actress breaks into a happy dance to the song 'Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karun' with the chillies in her hand.

"One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy," she said in her caption.

View this post on Instagram

One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Shilpa has been enjoying her time with family members during the lockdown, engaging in various activities. A few days back she had shared a video of her son giving her a massage in exchange for a cake.

View this post on Instagram

Had no idea my mom was shooting this... but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. ❤️Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before❤️ . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,093

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,435,310

    +4,391

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,007

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,210

    +176
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres