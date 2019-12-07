Shilpa Shetty: Beti Bachao Can't Just be Relegated to a Campaign

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to express anger and anxiety over the series of violent sexual attacks and murders of women across the country. The actress added Beti Bachao cant just be relegated to a mere campaign. It needs to be put into action.

On Instagram, Shilpa shared a couple of news reports, one which talks about the Unnao victim who was set ablaze by her perpetrators and the other about the alleged rape and murder of a woman in West Bengal's Malda.

Sharing the news reports, the actress spoke about the insecure position of women in our country, where rape victims are treated with apathy and culprits roam freely.

"The position and dignity of women in our country is in dire straits... it's been so for a while now. Stepping out every day has become an ordeal for most, one that is unavoidable. As a woman, I can't even express how disgusting it is to see the apathy towards rape victims, survivors, and their families. It is highly disappointing to regularly read the news stating that an offender/culprit has been granted bail and is out... What for? To be given another chance to commit a more heinous crime? Reading about girls of all ages being abused and the brutality involved in each case makes my skin crawl. I'm a mother to a son, but I don't think I can bring myself close to imagining the fear that mothers of daughters feel every day," she wrote.

Over the past few weeks, reports of brutal rape and murder of young women in different parts of the country like Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Unnao and West Bengal dominated the headlines. Talking about how the country immediately needs to do something to protect its daughters, Shilpa urged the authorities to enforce stricter laws to prevent such incidents in the future and punish the culprits.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her post, the actress further wrote: #BetiBachao can't just be relegated to a campaign. Intent isn't enough if it can't be put into action. I urge our authorities to enforce stricter laws that will not only deter future perpetrators, but also severely punish the offenders undergoing trials. Also, expediting these proceedings is the need of the hour. Justice delayed is justice denied! Jai Hind! @narendramodi #EndRape #EndSexualViolence #NoTolerance #punishment #NoMoreRape #EndRapeCulture #NoToAbuse #stop."

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district died on late Friday night in a Delhi hospital. The victim was attacked outside Sindupur village in Unnao when she was on way to a Rae Bareli court to attend a hearing in the rape case. She was abducted by the five men, Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi, who beat and stabbed her before burning her alive.

