Shilpa Shetty Calms Herself Down with Pranayama as She Gets Back to Work After 8-Month Hiatus

As part of her Monday Motivation post, Shilpa Shetty talked about feeling anxious about leaving her family behind to start working after eight months of lockdown.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
As part of her Monday Motivation post, Shilpa Shetty talked about feeling anxious about leaving her family behind to start working after eight months of lockdown.

Actress Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback on silver screen after a while with Hungama 2. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared an update about resuming shooting for the film in Manali.

As part of her Monday Motivation post, the actress talked about feeling anxious about leaving her family behind to start working after eight months of lockdown. She posted a video on Instagram, and described how she depended on Pranayama to calm herself down.

She wrote, "So, this is how my day began yesterday! After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I’m getting back to life as I’ve known it for over 27 years - shoots & outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies & family behind.

"It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayama. 20 minutes of meditation helped me center myself and calm my nerves, I felt a shift in my perspective. So grateful that I had sooo much quality time with them during this lockdown. But now, it’s time to finish what’s pending. Not allowing any of the ‘mommy guilt’ to get in my way, I’ve got my armour / mask and I’m ready to conquer! “ME strong” now Mommy’s gotta do what she’s gotta do. Happy week to you all!"

So, this is how my day began yesterday! After an unexpected hiatus of over eight months, I’m getting back to life as I’ve known it for over 27 years - shoots & outdoors. Honestly, I had mixed feelings... I was happy to be getting back to work, but I was also anxious about leaving my 2 babies & family behind. It just felt weird and I knew I needed to control not only my anxiety, but also have control on my thoughts. Just one way to solve it... Pranayama ‍♀️ 20 minutes of meditation helped me center myself and calm my nerves, I felt a shift in my perspective. So grateful that I had sooo much quality time with them during this lockdown. But now, it’s time to finish what’s pending. Not allowing any of the ‘mommy guilt’ to get in my way, I’ve got my armour / mask and I’m ready to conquer! “ME strong” now Mommy’s gotta do what she’s gotta do. Happy week to you all! Share this with all the mommies that go through or will go through this when they start work... @simplesoulfulapp . . . . . #MondayMotivation #MommyDuties #NewNormal #BackToWork #YogaSeHiHoga #yoga #pranayama #gratitude #blessed #guiltfree #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #FitIndia

Humgama 2 is the second installment in Priyadarshan's film series, the first of which released in 2003.

