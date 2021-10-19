Shilpa Shetty Comes Out of Her Comfort Zone, Performs Tribal Squats

Shilpa Shetty’s fitness is an inspiration to many. Even at the age of 46, she gives a tough fight to the new generation actresses, who are half her age in terms of fitness. From the initial phase of her career to now, there has been no change in Shilpa’s physique. It appears that the actress has not aged a day. Well, it does not come easy. She swears by high-intensity workouts and yoga. Shilpa often shares snippets of her fitness regime with her Instagram family, and they are a treat to watch. The actress inspires her fans to take their workout routines seriously.

Shilpa posts videos of herself in different yoga positions, and also an elaborate explanation of how to perform them and what are the benefits of the exercise. As she is someone who prefers to push herself out of her comfort zone, we came across a new workout routine of the actress. Shilpa has managed to set higher standards for herself and for her fans.

Sporting a sassy haircut, Shilpa was all decked up in her workout wear. In the video, she first tied her hair in a bun which revealed her new haircut. In the workout routine, Shilpa performed the Tribal squat in which she was seen jumping while crossing her feet on gym equipment and moving her arms around her in a rhythm.

Take a look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVKNwgdDPjL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f811121c-ec1d-4f74-819b-11be76c5b4f7

The tribal squats come with multiple health benefits, including the development of lower body muscles and shoulders. They also enhance arm and leg coordination, which further leads to improvement in speed and agility.

Be it going for an Undercut buzz cut or performing anew aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’, Shilpa wrote that one cannot live each day without taking risks or without getting out of their comfort zones. Further suggesting her fans and followers to incorporate the tribal squats in their workout routine, Shilpa concluded the post by stating, “Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, No Guts, No Glory.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.