Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics

It's no secret that Shilpa Shetty Kundra's style game has evolved over the years and gotten better with each passing day. The diva has time and again set pulses racing with her stylish appearances while flaunting her inimitable fashion sense like no other. Whether it is the actor-turned-entrepreneur's divine saree looks, bold and sexy gowns, casual wear or a classic pantsuit look, Shilpa has almost always done justice to what she wears.Recently, the star turned up at an awards ceremony looking resplendent in a foliage print Arpita Mehta ivory tiered ruffle saree, which was teamed with a matching embroidered blouse. Straight out of Arpita's latest Spring-Summer '18 collection, the tiered ruffle was a refreshing and stylish twist to the traditional ensemble.A perfect outfit for summers, Shilpa looked gorgeous in the garment and pulled the look off with her usual grace and style. The star rounded off her look with perfect makeup, tresses left open in waves and minimal accessories.Take a look.Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty walks the red carpet at the AsiaSpa Awards 2017 held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on April 23, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Shilpa Shetty is all smiles as she arrives at the AsiaSpa Awards in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)Earlier, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards ceremony, Shilpa had stunned in a Shantanu and Nikhil monochrome number.Take a look.What do you think of Shilpa's look? Tell us in the comments section below.