Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
A perfect summer wear, Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in the garment and pulled the look off with her usual grace and style.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
Recently, the star turned up at an awards ceremony looking resplendent in a foliage print Arpita Mehta ivory tiered ruffle saree, which was teamed with a matching embroidered blouse. Straight out of Arpita's latest Spring-Summer '18 collection, the tiered ruffle was a refreshing and stylish twist to the traditional ensemble.
A perfect outfit for summers, Shilpa looked gorgeous in the garment and pulled the look off with her usual grace and style. The star rounded off her look with perfect makeup, tresses left open in waves and minimal accessories.
Take a look.
All dressed up for yet another award tonight (told you it’s pouring awards😬😇) Where : #theasiaspaawards Outfit:@arpitamehtaofficial Earrings: @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Bracelets: @azotiique Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @akanksha_kapur Hair by: @sheetal_f_khan Managed by: @bethetribe Photograph by: @whiskeywomaniya #sarinotsorry #glam #summery #floral #comfy #wellnessachiever #Rainingawards
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty walks the red carpet at the AsiaSpa Awards 2017 held at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on April 23, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shilpa Shetty is all smiles as she arrives at the AsiaSpa Awards in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Earlier, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards ceremony, Shilpa had stunned in a Shantanu and Nikhil monochrome number.
Take a look.
Raining awards😬All dressed for #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards Wearing: @shantanunikhil Earrings & ring: @anomalybyanam @azotiique Styled by: @sanjanabatra @akanksha_kapur Makeup by: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair by: @sheetal_f_khan Managed by: @bethetribe Photograph by: @tushar.b.official #strong #monochrome #blackandwhite #winner #bosslady #bestjudge #dadsahebphalkeaward #sonytv #frames #smilefoundation
What do you think of Shilpa's look? Tell us in the comments section below.
