Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Gorgeous in a Plain Lemon Manish Malhotra Drape Saree; See Pics

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is giving us major fashion goals in this Manish Malhotra number. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 24, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Gorgeous in a Plain Lemon Manish Malhotra Drape Saree; See Pics
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s style quotient certainly seems to be on a rise. The actress-turned-entrepreneur, who has never missed an opportunity to give fashion goals, took the Internet by storm after she shared a few pictures of her latest outing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Shilpa, who has never shied away from expressing her love for sarees and adding a touch of glamour to them by giving it her own stylish twist, turned up for an event recently, dressed in a plain lemon drape saree that featured little tassel detail, from the atelier of one of the most loved designers of B-town, Manish.

The actress teamed her outfit with a pearl encrusted bustier blouse and a waist belt that highlighted her curves to perfection. Shilpa accessorised her look with a statement necklace, bracelet and rings. She left her tresses open in waves to round off her look.

Take a look.





Earlier, Shilpa slayed it in a tangerine number from Peace + Love. Shilpa looked impressive in the attire -- an off-the-shoulder top, matching pants which she teamed with an animal print belt. Soft wavy hair, nude makeup and a sleek neck piece rounded off her look. Take a look.

