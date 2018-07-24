English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Gorgeous in a Plain Lemon Manish Malhotra Drape Saree; See Pics
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is giving us major fashion goals in this Manish Malhotra number. Take a look.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s style quotient certainly seems to be on a rise. The actress-turned-entrepreneur, who has never missed an opportunity to give fashion goals, took the Internet by storm after she shared a few pictures of her latest outing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.
Shilpa, who has never shied away from expressing her love for sarees and adding a touch of glamour to them by giving it her own stylish twist, turned up for an event recently, dressed in a plain lemon drape saree that featured little tassel detail, from the atelier of one of the most loved designers of B-town, Manish.
The actress teamed her outfit with a pearl encrusted bustier blouse and a waist belt that highlighted her curves to perfection. Shilpa accessorised her look with a statement necklace, bracelet and rings. She left her tresses open in waves to round off her look.
Take a look.
Earlier, Shilpa slayed it in a tangerine number from Peace + Love. Shilpa looked impressive in the attire -- an off-the-shoulder top, matching pants which she teamed with an animal print belt. Soft wavy hair, nude makeup and a sleek neck piece rounded off her look. Take a look.
Also Watch
Shilpa, who has never shied away from expressing her love for sarees and adding a touch of glamour to them by giving it her own stylish twist, turned up for an event recently, dressed in a plain lemon drape saree that featured little tassel detail, from the atelier of one of the most loved designers of B-town, Manish.
The actress teamed her outfit with a pearl encrusted bustier blouse and a waist belt that highlighted her curves to perfection. Shilpa accessorised her look with a statement necklace, bracelet and rings. She left her tresses open in waves to round off her look.
Take a look.
Earlier, Shilpa slayed it in a tangerine number from Peace + Love. Shilpa looked impressive in the attire -- an off-the-shoulder top, matching pants which she teamed with an animal print belt. Soft wavy hair, nude makeup and a sleek neck piece rounded off her look. Take a look.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- Formula One Chiefs Rule Out Miami Grand Prix in 2019
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Divine in a White Saree; See Pics
- Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...