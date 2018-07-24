Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Gorgeous in a Plain Lemon Manish Malhotra Drape Saree; See Pics

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

A post shared by A Stylista's Closet (@astylistascloset) on Jul 23, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:08am PDT

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s style quotient certainly seems to be on a rise. The actress-turned-entrepreneur, who has never missed an opportunity to give fashion goals, took the Internet by storm after she shared a few pictures of her latest outing in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.Shilpa, who has never shied away from expressing her love for sarees and adding a touch of glamour to them by giving it her own stylish twist, turned up for an event recently, dressed in a plain lemon drape saree that featured little tassel detail, from the atelier of one of the most loved designers of B-town, Manish.The actress teamed her outfit with a pearl encrusted bustier blouse and a waist belt that highlighted her curves to perfection. Shilpa accessorised her look with a statement necklace, bracelet and rings. She left her tresses open in waves to round off her look.Take a look.Earlier, Shilpa slayed it in a tangerine number from Peace + Love. Shilpa looked impressive in the attire -- an off-the-shoulder top, matching pants which she teamed with an animal print belt. Soft wavy hair, nude makeup and a sleek neck piece rounded off her look. Take a look.