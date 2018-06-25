English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's style is unmatchable and currently she is right on top of her fashion game. Take a look.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)
When it comes to style, actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is right on top of the game. Mother-of-one, Shilpa has always come across as the style diva who effortlessly pulls off any outfit she is given. The reality television judge can sport everything from a traditional, Indo-western to western attires with ease and panache.
And of course, we have witnessed her undying love for sarees.
While Shilpa might give a stylish spin to the traditional garment every time she turns up donning it at an event, she never forgets to showcase her traditional roots and her love for the garment.
Recently, the actress turned up at the UK-India Awards 2018 event where she was awarded the Global Icon of the Year Award, dressed in a green saree, courtesy designer Amit Aggarwal. The actress looked ravishing in the 'couture moulded metallic tape saree with intricate hand embellishments' and the designer's 'signature polymer details as structured panels'.
A matching blouse, hair done in a soft waves, accessories and on point makeup rounded off the diva's look.
What we most liked about the look was of course the structured panel detail to the saree that entirely changed the look of the outfit.
Take a look.
We love Shilpa's latest look. Do you? Tell us in the comments section below.
Edited by: Divya Pal
