2-min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recieves Hands and Feet Impression of Daughter Samisha as She Completes 7 Months

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha completed 7 months on Tuesday. To preserve her childhood in a frame, Shilpa received hands and feet impression of the little munchkin which was taken when she was 7 day old.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recieves Hands and Feet Impression of Daughter Samisha as She Completes 7 Months
credits - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 7 months on Tuesday. To preserve her childhood in a frame, the mommy received hands and feet impression of the little munchkin which was taken when she was 7 day old.

The actress shared a glimpse of the precious gift in her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank you soooo much @bhavnajasra for this memorable piece that I will cherish for life… Jr SSK was 7 days old when you came and took her impressions. Now she’s completed 7 months. Can’t believe she was so tiny!”

Shilpa and Raj are the proud parents of two kids Viaan and Samisha. The actress often shares adorable pictures of her kids. Recently on Rakshabandhan, the actress shared an adorable picture in which her hand can be seen holding Samisha’s hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan .They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship️ Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true, making today extra special.”

View this post on Instagram

Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakhshabandhan . They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship❤️ Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister - and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on... someone to love unconditionally, talk to , crib about, yet be fiercely protective ✨ Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam❤️ . . . . . #HappyRakshaBandhan #Siblings #family #famjam #happiness #meandmine #blessed #gratitude

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Shilpa and Raj had announced the arrival of their daughter, Samisha in February this year. After that, the actress often pens heartfelt note for her little bundle of joy. Earlier also when Samisha turned 6 months old, the actress shared a video of her in which she can be seen turning onto her stomach. The mommy wrote,  “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling”.

View this post on Instagram

One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel ❤️❤️ . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #6monthsold #daughter #blessed #gratitude #family #milestone #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Meanwhile, the actress recently celebrated her husband’s 45th birthday and shared the pictures of the same on social media.

