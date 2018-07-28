Shilpa Shetty Kundra Turns Muse for Designer Amit Aggarwal's Debut Show at ICW 2018

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

A master fusion creator and designer Amit Aggarwal, who has popularised upcycled creations and turned them into mainstream fashion in India, marked his debut at India Couture Week 2018 with a stellar show where actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked the ramp.Amit showcased his couture 2018 collection ‘Crystalis’ — an amalgamation of the word ‘crystal’ and ‘chrysalis’ — at the ongoing fashion week in Delhi.In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, Amit explained why he chose Shilpa Shetty Kundra as his muse. "We have seen her wear our ensembles for many years and can say that she brings life to each and every one of them. She truly embodies the spirit of our brand," he explained.The showstopper, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, wore an ensemble that had all the elements from the line - right from colour, silhouette, structure and detail. The outfit was a radiant plum which was holographic in its approach which was meant to catch the colours of the entire collection. Kundra wowed in the modern and eclectic piece which was a drape with a feeling of a flared lehenga, completely contemporary for a new age bride.On being asked why it took him so long to showcase the collection at ICW, Amit said that though his collections have been shown in Paris for almost a decade, the last two years have brought a radical change in the choices of the modern Indian bride. What was perceived as avant garde or futuristic a few years ago is slowly becoming present. Therefore, it was only important that he put out his line on an official calendar of the Indian Couture Week for people to see it in its full glory.Amit’s couture 2018 collection ‘crystalis’ is deeply inspired by the phenomenon of crystal formation which greatly resonates with the designer’s design process. The collection is centred on forging unique materials together to create singular design units and then repeating them to create complex patterns, innovative textiles and intricate embroideries.“We collaborated with textile designer Tanira Sethi to create one-of-a-kind, engineered and embellished cashmere laces, meticulously knitted in France. This collection will offer brides to be a bold and contemporary choice for their bridal attire. We envision the future with opulence and grandeur and that visual language has come across throughout the show with the unconventional silhouettes as well as the jewellery which we have collaborated with the brand Outhouse,” Amit told News18.com.The jewellery has been inspired by various complex crystalline structures, intricate organic forms and have been crafted using materials and metallic colours that lend effortlessly to the collection’s colour palette that comprises jewel tones of silver onyx, rose quartz, sapphire, emerald, amethyst and topaz, as well as metallic hues of rose gold, silver, pewter and light gold which have been specifically tailored to represent the muse of the collection — crystals.