Shilpa Shetty Kundra Ups the Glamour Quotient with an Interesting Take on Fashion; See Pics
Shilpa Shetty Kundra just raised the bar with her interesting take on fashion and style. Take a look.
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Yogen Shah)
There's no denying the fact that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest and most glamorous stars in the Hindi film industry. Her on point fashion choices, interesting twists to garments (especially sarees) and innovative take on pairing separates have almost always impressed fashion connoisseurs.
An entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast and reality television judge, Shilpa's take on fashion and style is remarkable. Every time she makes an appearance she raises the bar with her stunning choice of ensembles, each one making a statement of its own.
Recently, the diva was snapped wearing a restored Amit Aggarwal vintage patola dress with recycled polymer details. The cherry red ensemble -- a stellar example of sustainable fashion -- looked perfect on Shilpa as she pulled off the outfit with grace and confidence.
Take a look.
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Earlier, Shilpa sported a boho look in an easy-breezy, spring/summer inspired tropical green-hued separates, courtesy designer Roshni Chopra.
Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa looked chic, exuding boho vibes in a printed bird crop top, dhoti pants and drape dupatta as she completed her look with a fishtail braid and teamed her ensemble with the fruity and floral pomegranate passion Fizzy Goblet juttis.
Take a look.
Credit: @Roshni Chopra Design
Credit: @Roshni Chopra Design
