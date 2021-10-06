Shilpa Shetty Performs Shirshasana, Watch Here

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the most fitness-oriented actresses in Bollywood. Just a look at the actress’s Instagram handle can be motivating for anyone who wants to work towards their health and fitness. Yoga is an important part of the actress’s fitness regime. Shilpa keeps uploading videos of workout sessions on her Instagram account to motivate her followers to take their health seriously. The actress follows great workout routines in the morning. In the video that was shared, Shilpa can be seen performing Yoga in her garden.

On a yoga mat, the actress can be seen doing Shirshasana as she balances her complete body on her head. Not just this, Shilpa can also be seen making various postures with her legs while keeping her balance on her head maintained. With this amazingly inspiring video, the caption of the post said that to get a better perspective sometimes things need to be turned on their heads. It added that the Shirshasana helps the actress do just that and it is also the king of asanas. Shilpa mentioned the benefits of this asana.

She wrote that it helps her clear her mind, align herself and helps strengthen the core, shoulders and arms. It also relieves stress and enhances the quality and health of hair. This asana also improves concentration and blood circulation. The actress also made it a point to talk about the precautions that need to be taken while practising this asana. She wrote that she has achieved this with consistent practice. “It helps me clear my mind, align myself; and helps strengthen the core, shoulders, & arms. It relieves stress, thereby enhancing the quality and health of hair. The asana also improves blood circulation and concentration. I have achieved this with consistent practice. However, do make sure you’re practising this asana under supervision to avoid injuries. You can also start by practising against the wall," her post read.

