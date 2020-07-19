Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Shilpa Shetty Recreates Every Emotion with Funny Expressions on World Emoji Day

Shilpa Shetty showed off cute and funny expressions in a video on Instagram to celebrate World Emoji Day.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shilpa Shetty Recreates Every Emotion with Funny Expressions on World Emoji Day
Shilpa Shetty showed off cute and funny expressions in a video on Instagram to celebrate World Emoji Day.

Its' World Emoji Day today and Shilpa Shetty has shared a video which shows her displaying a range of expressions. Shilpa recreated her favourite emojis in the video, which makes for a fun watch on Instagram Reels.

She posted the video, saying, "Happy #WorldEmojiDay - There's one for every emotion Which one’s your favourite?"

The actress was quite active on TikTok until the app was banned and posted a lot of laughable videos on it.

She became a mother to her second child, a newborn girl Samisha, through surrogacy in February this year. The actress revealed that Samisha was born three weeks premature and hence she had to "fly private" to bring her home.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said, "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also parents to 8-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa will be making her Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading