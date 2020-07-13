Shilpa Shetty Says Carrying Baby Daughter is Affecting Lower Back, Shows Yoga Exercises to Relieve Pain
Shilpa Shetty's Monday Motivation post is a combination of yoga exercises that can strengthen back and relieve stiffness.
Shilpa Shetty has come up with yet another Monday Motivation post, showing yoga exercises that can help relieve stiffness in the lower back. The actress, who became mother to a baby daughter five years ago, said that carrying her little kid around is affecting her lower back.
She wrote on Instagram, "Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us. Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity. For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back..."
"So, I’ve been practicing a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana. This combination gives my body some much-needed stretches & flexes, strengthens my back, and stretches the abdominal muscles. It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body’s balance.
Ah! A great way to start my day. How have you begun yours, tell me in the comments? Tag someone who needs #exercise #strengthening," she added.
Shilpa welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy in February this year. The actress and husband Raj Kundra have a son, Viaan Raj, together. Shilpa had announced the baby's arrival on Instagram.
||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love
Shilpa was last seen in dance reality show, Super Dancer as a judge. She is coming back to the big-screen after a hiatus of over 5 years with Priyadarshan’s comedy, Hungama 2, a sequel to 2003 hit, Hungama.
Hungama 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever.
