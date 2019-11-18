Take the pledge to vote

Shilpa Shetty Says Life is Just so Complicated Today

Talking about relationships in today's era, Shilpa Shetty said how things were between in the 1990 era. The actress will be making her comeback on the silver screen with the action film Nikamma.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty Says Life is Just so Complicated Today
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says life has become very complicated today, with people putting so much pressure on their relationships.

Shilpa, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has a son, opened up about her love beliefs when she appeared in an episode of VOOT's Fitness Chat show Work It Up with host Sophie Choudhary.

In a segment, she agreed that love was simpler in the 1990s and said, "We didn't have phones. Mobiles came in the late 1990s or I would say early 1990s, around 1996 if I am not mistaken and trust me it was very unaffordable. It was really expensive."

Asked if love in the 1990 era was simple, Shilpa said,"Yeah, the way we dialed the person and leave blank calls. I just feel it was simpler. I don't know, I can't even describe it. Life is just so complicated today, we just complicate it for ourselves. And also there's so much pressure today, on relationships. But I think you just have to go with the flow." the actress feels there's nothing like "playing hard to get".

On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's action film Nikamma, co starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

