Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Favourite Oats Idli Breakfast Recipe

Shilpa Shetty, the fitness diva of Bollywood, is known for all things healthy and fit as she goes all out to promote yoga and healthy eating habits through her posts.In her latest move towards sharing her fitness regime with her followers, Shilpa Shetty decided to share the secret breakfast recipe that is an everyday healthy go-to option for her.On her official Instagram handle she posted a video and captioned it stating, "Being a South Indian I just love idlis, I love them even more because they are steamed and super healthy. Today, we will give them a healthier twist by adding oats to it. These Oats Idlis are healthy, tasty and fluffy, and can be eaten with sambhar or any chutney of your choice. You must try this recipe and let me know how you like my version."Scroll down to try the oats idli recipe:2 cups Oats flour (Oats should be roasted and then powdered into flour)½ cup rawa or semolina1 cup full fat or low-fat dahi1 cup carrots, grated¼ cup coriander leaves, chopped½ tsp turmeric powder1 ½ green chillies, chopped½ tsp fruit salt2 cups water, or as needed1 ½ tbsp coconut oil½ tsp mustard seeds½ tsp urad dal½ tsp chana dal4-5 curry leaves, choppedIn a bowl, combine oats flour with rawa, carrots, coriander, turmeric, green chillies, salt. Mix it together. Add water to this mixture to bind it together. Make sure that the consistency is correct — not too thin or thick.Let the batter rest for 20 minutes. The semolina will absorb most of the water.For the tempering, in a tempering spoon, heat oil. Add the mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add urad dal, chana dal and the curry leaves. Chopped curry leaves will make any dish tastier.Add the crackling tempering to the batter and mix properly. Keep aside.Now, grease an idli tray with oil. Pour the batter in the idli moulds carefully.Keep the idli steamer on high flame and let it come to a boil. Let it boil for about 10 minutes.Scoop the idlis out and serve with sambar or chutney.