LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Favourite Oats Idli Breakfast Recipe

Scroll down to find out what is Shilpa Shetty's secret breakfast recipe that aids in weight loss and better health.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Favourite Oats Idli Breakfast Recipe
Photo courtesy: YouTube grab Shilpa Shetty official handle
Loading...
Shilpa Shetty, the fitness diva of Bollywood, is known for all things healthy and fit as she goes all out to promote yoga and healthy eating habits through her posts.

In her latest move towards sharing her fitness regime with her followers, Shilpa Shetty decided to share the secret breakfast recipe that is an everyday healthy go-to option for her.



On her official Instagram handle she posted a video and captioned it stating, "Being a South Indian I just love idlis, I love them even more because they are steamed and super healthy. Today, we will give them a healthier twist by adding oats to it. These Oats Idlis are healthy, tasty and fluffy, and can be eaten with sambhar or any chutney of your choice. You must try this recipe and let me know how you like my version."

Scroll down to try the oats idli recipe:

Oats Idli

Ingredients

2 cups Oats flour (Oats should be roasted and then powdered into flour)
½ cup rawa or semolina
1 cup full fat or low-fat dahi
1 cup carrots, grated
¼ cup coriander leaves, chopped
½ tsp turmeric powder
1 ½ green chillies, chopped
½ tsp fruit salt
2 cups water, or as needed

For tempering:

1 ½ tbsp coconut oil
½ tsp mustard seeds
½ tsp urad dal
½ tsp chana dal
4-5 curry leaves, chopped


Method

In a bowl, combine oats flour with rawa, carrots, coriander, turmeric, green chillies, salt. Mix it together. Add water to this mixture to bind it together. Make sure that the consistency is correct — not too thin or thick.

Let the batter rest for 20 minutes. The semolina will absorb most of the water.

For the tempering, in a tempering spoon, heat oil. Add the mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add urad dal, chana dal and the curry leaves. Chopped curry leaves will make any dish tastier.

Add the crackling tempering to the batter and mix properly. Keep aside.

Now, grease an idli tray with oil. Pour the batter in the idli moulds carefully.

Keep the idli steamer on high flame and let it come to a boil. Let it boil for about 10 minutes.

Scoop the idlis out and serve with sambar or chutney.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram