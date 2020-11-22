Shilpa Shetty Shares 'No Filter Love' for Hubby Raj Kundra on Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 11th wedding anniversary penned a romantic note for her businessman husband Raj Kundra and said that she still has eyes only for him.

Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram, where the actress and her husband are posing for the camera.

"No filter LOVE. The REAL DEAL. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you) Somethings never change What was... STILL IS! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy Anniversary, my Cookie, @rajkundra9," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 292K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Raj also posted a hilarious caricature video featuring Shilpa and him on the website. He said that he will always love shilpa.

"I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years#Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou," he wrote.

Shilpa and Raj are co-partners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in the same year. Shilpa gave birth to their first child -- a son named Viaan in May 2012 and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2020 through surrogacy.