Shilpa Shetty Shares She has Accepted Vegetarianism Completely to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Shilpa Shetty says after 45 years of her life she has finally decided to make the switch to complete vegetarianism.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty is among the most health conscious celebrities in Bollywood. The actress has now proved she is immensely environment conscious as well, and is ready to make major lifestyle changes to contribute towards the cause of climate change.

The actress posted a long post on Instagram saying that she has turned a complete vegetarian to reduce her carbon footprint. Shilpa also talked about the benefits of a vegetarian diet, admitting that having been a meat eater all her life, it is a hard decision for her to take.

She posted on Instagram, "Since I've shared many milestones here, this is something... that's a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a 'calling' of sorts. The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted vegetarianism completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I've realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing."

"Also, following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve & also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It's the best change for OUR health and the health of the PLANET. So, to give back to nature as best as I can, here’s a choice I’ve made for myself," she added.

"Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up... 45 years into this journey of life, and I've finally made the switch.

In the past, being a hardcore non-vegetarian, even my YouTube channel has a lot of non-vegetarian recipes! I WON'T be deleting any of those, as they have been shot but going forward I WILL be focusing mainly on the vegetarian recipes.

You all are and have been my extended family & my well-wishers for so many years, hence keeping you posted, about this important step. Every CHOICE has a CONSEQUENCE, make sure you make the right one," she concluded.

Shilpa shared this alongwith a video of herself in a farm collecting vegetables with son Viaan. Take a look:

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

