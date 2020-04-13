Shilpa Shetty Suggests Surya Namaskars to Stay Flexible at Home

Actress Shilpa Shetty is among those fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood who has been motivating people to stay active even during the lockdown period. The actress has been posting videos of her own workout sessions to show how she keeps fit.

Her latest video is about the effectiveness of Surya Namaskars in keeping one's body toned and flexible. Shilpa showed how to do Surya Namaskars, also explaining that she has made some additions to it to make it even more beneficial.

"Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras. It's a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance.

"This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I'm grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe," posted alongwith the video.

