Shilpa Shetty Warns Fans About the Challenges Of Starting a New Fitness Routine
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and reminded fans to not get demotivated by the challenges of starting a new fitness routine, as the hard work will eventually reap health benefits.
credits - Shilpa Shetty instagram
Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has warned fans about the challenges one faces while starting a new fitness routine.
The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared: "Starting a new fitness routine or taking up a new activity is going to be painful for the first two weeks. The muscles will be sore, the body will hurt, changes in your sleep and dietary routines will be difficult to adapt to... and then some more."
Shilpa also reminded fans to not get demotivated by the challenges, as the hard work will eventually reap health benefits.
"But trust me on this, it will be worth it! Every ache and pain that you endure in order to bring in some discipline into your life will pay off beautifully. It will help you stay fit and healthy, lose the excess fat, and lead a happier life. Endure the pain today, to see the gain tomorrow. Make this a mantra for life," wrote the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Starting a new fitness routine or taking up a new activity is going to be painful for the first two weeks. The muscles will be sore, the body will hurt, changes in your sleep & dietary routines will be difficult to adapt to... and then some more. But trust me on this, it will be worth it! Every ache and pain that you endure in order to bring in some discipline into your life will pay off beautifully. It will help you stay fit and healthy, lose the excess fat, and lead a happier life. Endure the pain today, to see the gain tomorrow. Make this a mantra for life. So, tag a friend who you think needs this today, and motivate them to get started. @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ShilpaKaMantra #fitness #weightloss #healthyliving #lifestylemodification
On Monday, Shilpa took to social media to announce that she has turned completely vegetarian.
"Ahh! My ultimate dream, to grow my own, but for now... I have something to share. Since I've shared many milestones here, this is something... that's a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a 'calling' of sorts. The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted vegetarianism completely," Shilpa announced on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Ahh! My ultimate dream, to grow my own, but for now... I have something to share. Since I’ve shared many milestones here, this is something... that’s a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a ‘calling’ of sorts. The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted “vegetarianism” completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing. Also, following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve & also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for OUR health and the health of the PLANET. So, to give back to nature as best as I can, here’s a choice I’ve made for myself. Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up... 45 years into this journey of life, and I’ve finally made the switch. In the past, being a hardcore non-vegetarian, even my YouTube channel has a lot of non-vegetarian recipes! I WON’T be deleting any of those, as they have been shot but going forward I WILL be focusing mainly on the vegetarian recipes. You all are and have been my extended family & my well-wishers for so many years, hence keeping you posted, about this important step. Every CHOICE has a CONSEQUENCE, make sure you make the right one With Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra ❤️ . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #vegetarian #gratitude #health #planet #change #choice #eatclean #mondaymotivation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Enjoys Neer Dosa Made By Shreyas Iyer's Mother
- Donald Trump's 2015 Tweet Welcoming Foreign Students Goes Viral After US Asks Them to Leave
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Shirt in Dil Bechara Trailer Grabs Netizens' Attention
- Indian Fashion Blogger Offered 'Therapy' and 'Positive Vibes' For Rs 1500, Takes Post Down After Outrage
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed For August 5: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 On The Menu? Watch Video