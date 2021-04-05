Shilpa Shetty’s Monday Motivation Includes an Important Yoga Lesson

Actress Shilpa Shetty is clearly a fitness enthusiast and very evidently swears by yoga to stay healthy. In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a video in which she is seen demonstrating the common mistake that people make while practising the Pada Sanchalanasana. The clip begins with her showing what errors people tend to make while practising this pose, after which she shows the correct way to do the same.

In the caption, Shilpa has also described the benefits of doing this particular pose. She mentions that if this exercise is done the way it is meant to be, then it can cure digestive troubles. Further, it is beneficial for hip and knee joints and is also good for strengthening abdominal and lower back muscles.

Shilpa in the caption has also shed light on how important it is to get the exercise right for best results. In a part of her caption, she wrote, “However, while dedicating time to fitness is important, it is also very important to understand the technique and flow of each exercise for it to be fully effective.”

The actress is seen wearing a pair of purple print lowers with a peach top. The video has been recorded in an outdoor setup where one can also spot a bunch of plants. The much-loved post has already garnered over four lakh views in less than five hours on Instagram alone. Her fans have also liberally shared their appreciation in the comments. One person wrote, “This is best. We know yoga, but don’t know the techniques of YOGA.” Another person who loved the post wrote, “Wow very nice Shilpa."

On Sunday, she shared a video of herself, her son Viaan and sister Shamita in which they could be seen happily celebrating Easter. In the clip, Viaan playfully breaks a white chocolate ball with a hammer to access delicious goodies in it. There is also a lavish spread of desserts on the table. The joy filled video has been recorded by Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra.