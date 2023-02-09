Shilpa Shetty is a fitness freak. The actress is known for her strict and healthy diet as well as a balanced workout regime. She often shares images and videos of herself working out in the gym or performing yoga. Now, Shilpa has added another post to her motivation videos. She stepped up her yoga asanas and demonstrated a hip mobility routine, which is right up her alley.

Shilpa, who is standing on her yoga mat, folds one leg and places the foot on the knee of the other. Pushing one hand inside the folded leg, and the other behind the foot, she picks up the leg up to her upper body and stands straight. She performs the complicated-looking asana by balancing her entire body on one leg. The asana ends with her performing a namaskar.

In the caption of the video, Shilpa Shetty also lists down the benefits of this hip mobility routine. She wrote, “The hip mobility trend is one that’s right up my alley. Knew I wanted to do this one as soon as I saw it! This might look easy to do; though it isn’t, really! But it surely helps to stretch the Iliotibial band muscle and the glutes, and is also beneficial for the Hip flexors.”

Discussing the dos and don’ts, Shilpa Shetty informs that this exercise should not be performed by anyone who has sciatica, a slip disc, a backache, or is pregnant.

The general mobility of the body gets affected owing to a primarily sedentary lifestyle. Physical activity has also substantially decreased for most of us in the post-pandemic time. Hip mobility is crucial for more reasons than only the proper functioning and movement of your hips as it also improves the body strength. A chain reaction of various body pain hotspots and even injuries can result from stiff hips. Therefore, hip mobility exercises may be quite helpful in reducing knee and lower back discomfort.

