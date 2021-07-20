Shilpa Shetty’s Vibrant Lehenga Is Worth Rs 1.15 Lakh

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra certainly knows how to light up our social media feed. She has the ultimate charm that makes her pictures look authentic. Recently, Shilpa posted some stunning pictures in which she experimented with traditional ensembles. The look was from the last weekend episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer. During the Saturday show, she had donned this bespoke floral printed lehenga set that is worth Rs 1.15 lakh.

The pink and yellow printed gold embroidery chevron lehenga is from the Torani clothing line’s latest collection called Jhooley. The Rang Rani Ajooni lehenga set is worth Rs 1.15 lakh. It incorporates the fresh vibes of spring and monsoon with its eccentric prints.

The lehenga has a rani pink coloured backless blouse and a plunging V neckline. It is decorated with sequinned patti borders and a floral and fruity print. The back of the blouse is adorned with a tassel ribbon tie. The skirt is hand-embroidered that features similar fruity-floral patterns. It has an asymmetrical hemline and a ghera of double layers. It is a mix of bright green, pink and orange stripes embellished with sequins. The printed dupatta was decorated with prints, tassels and sequins matching the entire ensemble.

The actress wore minimal makeup with pink lipstick, a sharp contour and a hint of blush. Her eyes were the highlight of her look which she adorned with kohl, mascara and subtle smoky eye shadow. She accessorised her look by opting for minimal jewels. She picked rani pink bangles and dainty kundan jhumkas. She completed her look with a side-parted braided bun and adorned it with a multicoloured floral hair accessory that matched her lehenga.

While in one photo Shilpa posed holding a colourful “pinwheel” in her hand, in the other she just smiled at the camera and in the third, she flaunted her backless choli.

What do you have to say about Shilpa’s outfit?

