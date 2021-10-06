Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen Tomorrow: Check History, Best Time to Visit and Other Details

With things getting back to normal after over a year-long halt, the Shirdi Sai Temple in Maharashtra will be re-opened for devotees from October 7. As the Navratri will begin from Thursday, the Sai Baba Sansthan Trust has announced the resumption of Sai Darshan for devotees from the same day. However, there will be certain restrictions imposed on the visitors to maintain the Covid-19 safety protocols. This year, the devotees will have to register themselves online on the Sansthan’s portal and book their visit/Darshan. Nearly15,000 devotees will be allowed entry on a daily basis, however, only 90 devotees will be given entry for every aarti. Those planning to visit the Shirdi Sai Temple must know the below-mentioned details in order to avoid any rush.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple: History

Shirdi is located around 300 km from Mumbai and is one of the most popular pilgrimage towns in India. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the Sai Baba temple. It is believed that Sai Baba arrived in Shirdi at the age of 16 to attained a wedding. He was welcomed by a local priest who called him Sai. The Shirdi Sai Baba movement began in the late 19th century, and the stories of his miracles began to spread across the country after 1910. He passed away on October 15, 1918, in Shirdi and his body has been was entombed at the temple complex in Shirdi.

Best time to visit:

Weather-wise, the best time to visit Shirdi Sai Baba temple is October to March, when it’s cooler and dry. While Thursday is dedicated to Sai Baba, the temple complex is extremely crowded on this day. If you want to avoid the crowds, the timings from 12-1 pmand 7-8 pmon Friday are advisedtimes to visit. Also, you can visit the temple from 3.30-4 pm daily without facing the extreme crowd. Other busiest times are weekends and festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, Guru Purnima andRam Navami festivals, when the crowd swells to a suffocating size.

Don’t Want to Stand In Queue? Here Is How You Can Skip:

If you don’t want to wait and stand in a long queue, you can avail the benefit of VIPDarshan by paying a bit extra. You can book both VIP darshan and aarti online by paying Rs 200 for Darshan, Rs 600 for the morning aarti (Kakada aarti), and Rs 400 for the noon, evening and night aarti. One can also get VIP darshan tickets at the VIP gate, except on Thursdays. One can also book a Quick Darshan, at a cost of Rs 1,500.

Items Restricted Inside Temple Premises:

Phones, cameras and other electronic devices aren’t permitted inside the main temple area. If you are carrying any of these items, make sure to leave them in the lockers outside.

Where To Park Your Vehicles?

If you’re travelling from your own vehicle, you need not worry about the parking as paid parking is available very close to the temple premises. Hotels in the area too have their own parking spaces.

What to offer?

While visiting the Sai Baba temple, do not carry coconuts inside the premises. You can purchase roses from any of the local vendors outside the temple and give them as an offering.

