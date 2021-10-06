Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen Tomorrow: Here's How You Can Travel From Mumbai to Shirdi

Shirdi Sai Baba temple is reopening from October 7 after being shut for several months due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra government has decided to reopen several religious places from tomorrow as Navratri festival is starting. Shirdi Sai Baba temple is located in Shirdi town in Maharashtra, around 250 km northeast of Mumbai. Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, which runs the temple, has said devotees will have to register themselves on their portal to offer physical prayers.

Read: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen Tomorrow: Check History, Best Time to Visit and Other Details

The temple witnesses a heavy influx of devotees from Mumbai. People from all walks of life visit the temple to seek blessings of Sai Baba. Since the distance between Shirdi and Mumbai is nearly 250 km, people take different modes of transportation to reach the temple. Here are three popular and best ways to reach Shirdi Sai Baba temple from Mumbai.

Read: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Reopen Tomorrow: Here’s How to Book Online for Darshan, Timings, Cost

By Flight

Shirdi International Airport is located at Kakadi village, around 30 minutes from Shirdi town. The airport was inaugurated in October 2017 ahead of the 100th death anniversary of Sai Baba in 2018. According to Trip Savvy, airlines like Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo run daily flights from Mumbai to Shirdi. A non-stop flight would take around 45 minutes to reach from Mumbai to Shirdi.

The benefit of travelling by plane is that one can even return home the same day. The ticket price ranges from Rs 3,000 to 15,000, depending on the flights and date of booking.

By train

There are three overnight trains with two of them being faster than the other one. Train no. 12131 Dadar Shirdi Sainagar Express runs three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Being a superfast train, it starts at Dadar in Central Mumbai at 9:45 pm and arrives in Shirdi Sainagar at 3:45 am. Another train is 12147, which runs on Fridays and has the same timings.

The fare is Rs 245 for Sleeper class, Rs 630 for 3rd AC and Rs 880 for 2nd AC.

By Bus

Travelling by bus from Mumbai to Shirdi is another popular mode of transportation. It takes around six to eight hours for a one-way trip. Bus services start in Mumbai from 6 am and leave for Shirdi after every 15 minutes. Fare ranges from Rs 250 for non-air conditioned to Rs 1000 for an AC bus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.