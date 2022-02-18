Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Date, History and Significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

The legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj transcends the borders of Maharashtra and caters to all of India. His efforts and contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India are well documented. Tales of his greatness which include his feud with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, his killing of Afzal Khan, general of the Bijapur Sultanate with the wagh nakh (tiger claws), and his escape from prison in a fruit basket are narrated time and again.

And, today we are commemorating the great Maratha king’s 392nd birthday.

Shivaji Jayanti, which is the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, is held on February 19 and is falling on Saturday this year. Shivaji Jayanti is a Maharashtrian festival commemorating Shivaji Maharaj’s birth. On this day, the state observes a public holiday. The day is usually commemorated with zeal and pride.

Why is Chhatrapati Shivaji famous

Shivaji Maharaj was named after the native Goddess Shivai, who had granted his mother’s wish for a son. The founder of the Maratha state, Shivaji Maharaj is recognised for his administration, courage, and combat skills. He was the first one to introduce guerrilla fighting techniques through his Maratha army. With the Maratha state at a decline during his growing years, he challenged the Mughal rule and the Deccan Sultanates successfully to found a flourishing Maratha kingdom. His skirmishes with Aurangzeb were well known. Aurangzeb was never able to make the daring hero submit to himself. Shivaji was instrumental in bringing the Maratha chiefs of the Mayal, Konkan, and Desh areas together. Shivaji also promoted the use of regional languages like Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration and ditched the usual language of his time, Persian.

History and significance of the festival

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule established Shivaji Jayanti in 1870. The Shivaji Maharaj tomb was discovered by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in Raigad, around 100 kilometres from Pune. The first Shivaji Jayanti celebrations were held in Pune. Later renowned freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak was instrumental in popularising the festival all the more by promoting it and also highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s achievements to the general public.

Celebrations

In Maharashtra, Shivaji Jayanti is a state-wide holiday that is observed with much pomp and devotion. The Marathas’ rich and diversified cultural history is also celebrated on this day. The importance of the great leader’s contributions is remembered by a large number of people in the forms of dance and plays that are enacted.

