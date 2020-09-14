Shivangi Joshi Shares Childhood Pic, Rakshanda Khan Calls Her ‘Cute'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi cracked up the internet with her unrecognizable childhood photos. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a collage of pictures from her childhood days and wrote, "If only I could tell this little one what the future holds for her.. #babypicture." In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and trousers. The actress looks super adorable in short hair.

While Shivangi’s fans are going loving her pictures, her friends from the industry showered her with compliments. Shivangi’s YRKKH co-star Ashnoor Kaur, who essayed the role of young Naira, called her “Super duper cuteeeee.”

Rakshanda khan wrote, “Oley cutieeeeeee.” Many other TV celebs have also dropped compliments on her post as they couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures. Shehzad Shaik also called her “Cutest baby in the world”. Aakriti Sharma and singer Stebin Ben also sent their love to the actress.

Shivangi has been quite active on social media and always treats her fans with her stunning pictures. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. Recently she shared a stunning picture of her in an orange dress and wrote, “Don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first. @prashantsamtani”.

On the work front, Shivangi has resumed the shooting and is back on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan on the show is widely loved by the fans. The two are given the name ‘Kaira’.

The duo was also seen in a romantic track Baarish crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The video captures the essence of the monsoon and speaks about the memories attached with it for a couple living in a long-distance relationship. The song is quite soothing and received immense love from the ‘Kaira’ fans.