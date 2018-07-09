Short Crop Hairstyles: Bollywood Diva's Latest Obsession

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Jun 16, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 29, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:47am PDT

Bollywood actresses are often seen as trend setters and looked up to as an inspiration by their fans and followers. Every look that they sport, from their on-screen attires, elaborate red carpet gowns to even their airport looks, each appearance is not just scrutinised by fashion connoisseurs, but also approved/disapproved by their fans from across the world.Take for instance, an actor has to undergo several look tests for a role before one takes the final decision. And each time a B-town beauty sports a unique look -- Deepika's unibrow in the film Padmaavat -- they inspire a new trend.The latest trend that B-town divas seem to be obsessed with is sporting the short hair look. From Anushka Sharma's short curly hair in Sanju, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra's boy cut hair in Dangal to Kangana Ranaut's edgy vintage style hairdo in Rangoon, actress have taken the plunge and chopped off their hair for their on-screen roles.The latest to join the bandwagon of stars willing to chop of their beautiful tresses to lend a certain reality to their on-screen characters are Yami Gautam and Sanya Malhotra.Here's a list of stars who have been daring enough to let their sexy, long hair go and yet make a statement with their different yet cool avatars.The diva, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Uri in Serbia, left her fans and followers shell shocked and in awe when she decided to post pictures of her new look on her social media account. The Himachali beauty, who had gorgeous long tresses, took the decision to chop it off completely to rock a short bob for her role in the Vicky Kaushal starrer.The look was lauded for being a complete stunner and definitely made the gorgeous actress look prettier than ever.Take a look.While Kangana has already sported the short hair look in Rangoon, the actress undoubtedly is one who never ceases to amaze with her new hairdos each time she signs a film. In her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, Kangana will be seen sporting a super short hair featuring her signature curls.Take a look.Anushka Sharma sported a daring pixie cut in PK and managed to pull it off effortlessly. Back in the day, her hairstyle became a raging trend for those looking to be inspired to experiment with their looks in real life. Recently too, the actress inspired manay with her curly short crop in the film Sanju.Take a look.Sanya MalhotraActress Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen opposite Ayushman Khurana in the comedy film Badhai Ho, sporting her naturally short hair. Take a look.