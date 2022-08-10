Short Walks After Meals Could Keep Type-2 Diabetes Risks At Bay, Reveals New Study

Apart from helping you in better digestion, a brisk walk after meals could also help in keeping diabetes at bay. According to a recent research paper published in the journal Sports Medicine, little physical activity including a short walk after every meal could lower the risk of a blood sugar spike that could eventually lead to Type 2 diabetes.

The conclusion is based on the examination of data from seven different studies that compared the effects of sitting against standing or walking on heart health measures such as insulin and blood sugar levels, reported The New York Times

The findings showed that both standing and walking benefited heart health. They further revealed that just a few minutes of light-intensity walking post meal improved blood sugar levels.

There were no pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes participants in five of the seven studies used for the research paper. The other two studies feature a comparative study of people dealing with Type 2 studies with those who weren’t. For the studies, participants were asked to either stand or walk for two to five minutes after every 20 to 30 minutes. The results showed that when participants went for a short walk, their blood sugar levels rose and fell more gradually.

Sharp spikes and drops in blood sugar levels are linked to the development of Type 2 diabetes.

The research paper recommends taking up household work or any other low-intensity workout to keep the body moving. The increased physical activities were likely to enhance other dietary changes that people may make to help control their blood sugar levels. People who spent long hours working at the desk in the office, taking up two to three minutes walk could help keep their sugar level in check.

The paper further suggests that incorporating 60 to 90 minutes of walking into the routine could help maximize the result and aid the control of blood sugar levels and diabetes.

