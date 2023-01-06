Should People With Type 2 Diabetes Consume White Rice? Know Alternative Food Items

If you are diabetic, there are a few dietary restrictions that you must follow. Having diabetes requires you to be careful about your fitness and eating habits. Ensuring that your blood sugar level doesn’t rise to an unhealthy level demands you to cut down your carbohydrate and glycemic levels intake. This way you can control your diabetes and shield yourself from other problems such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney damage, foot infections, and more.

Increases the Risk of Diabetes:

People with type 2 diabetes should limit their white rice intake. This is because white rice has a high glycemic index, a considerable amount of carbohydrates, and a high glycemic load, spiking blood sugar and increasing the risk of diabetes by a huge percentage.

A cup of white rice contains 53.4 grams of carbohydrates, which is unhealthy for a diabetic patient. When a diabetic patient consumes food rich in carbohydrates in excess quantity, it breaks down into glucose and the body’s blood sugar rises.

Therefore, if you are someone dealing with the problem of diabetes, it is advised that you consume carbohydrates in small quantities as your body is resistant to insulin and may not produce enough to balance the blood sugar level.

Alternative to White Rice

When deciding what to eat, the type of rice matters. Consuming rice with plenty of nutrition is preferable. Short-grain white rice contains less fibre, vitamins, and nutrients than brown rice, wild rice, and long-grain white rice.

Basmati, brown, and wild rice have GI ratings in the average range. Their GI ranges from 56 to 69. In general, you can eat these in moderation.

You can consume rice in small quantities. The trick is to keep a balanced diet. If you are suffering from the condition of prediabetes, you should limit your rice intake in addition to eating a nutritious diet and indulging in an exercise routine.

Low-GI foods such as non-starchy veggies and lean protein should be added to your diet. Additionally, be sure to limit your consumption of rice to a moderate amount. Rice contains 15 grammes of carbs in just 1/2 cup.

Other grains which can be consumed includes rolled and steel-cut oats, barley, bulgur, quinoa, millet, and buckwheat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here