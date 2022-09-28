Should Pregnant Women Fast? Know What Experts Have To Say

The festivities of Navratri have kicked off with utmost joy and thunder. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the occasion of Navratri, a lot of people across the country observe fast.

Sometimes, even pregnant women fast throughout the nine days of Navratri. While fasting is generally beneficial for people, pregnant women are usually advised to not observe a fast as the body needs more nutrition than usual times. However, if you decide to observe a fast, then a doctor’s consultation is necessary.

According to Dr. Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, pregnant women can fast, but they should avoid going hungry for too long. The consumption of food items that don’t give enough energy should be avoided during fasts. It is also crucial for a pregnant woman to take special care of her health in her first and last trimester. Experts suggest that if you face any complications during your first and last trimesters, then you should avoid fasting.

Keep yourself hydrated, make sure you have a lot of carbohydrates for energy and have healthy and nutritious snacks at regular intervals while fasting. It is essential to maintain a balance between macronutrients and micronutrients in your diet. Ensure that you also keep a check on your blood sugar levels.

Dr. Priyanka added that if you ever experience headache, nausea and dizziness during fasting, then you must contact your doctor immediately. A pregnant woman should not observe a Nirjala (without water) fast as it can cause dehydration, which may lead to complications in pregnancy. They are advised to have multivitamins, sago, potatoes, samak rice and fruits during the fast. This will keep their body healthy and full of energy.

As a pregnant woman, you must avoid consuming too much sugar or salt. Excessive sugar is not healthy and salt removes water from your body. Eat dry fruits and nuts as they are good sources of protein and fibre. If fasting causes health issues such as weight loss, indigestion, constipation, nausea, headache, dizziness, low blood pressure and heart rate changes, then do not continue fasting. Consult a doctor immediately upon experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms.

