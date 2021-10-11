Should You Opt for A​ ​Low Carb or No Carb Diet?

​Weight loss journey takes a lot of sacrifices and often d​ietrician​s​​ suggest that the first thing to eliminate or minimize from your diet is carbs. Therefore, people watching their weight have to take the hard calls on whether to leave out carbs completely from their diets or to portion control.

While both low carb and no-carb diets show fast results as far as weight loss is concerned, no-carb diets often have harmful effects on your body. According to the American Diabetic Association, low-carb diets are bad for health because they cause​ loss of water weight, and muscles.​ Also, ​another aspect to be taken into account while following a diet is how quickly will you gain back the weight once you stop? If you follow a no-carb diet and then stop abruptly, chances are, that you would gain weight pretty fast. On the other hand, a low-carb diet seems more sustainable in the long run, as you are not depriving your body of carbs.

Also, another thing to be noted is that not every carb is harmful. Complex or whole carbohydrates are unprocessed and therefore, a far superior choice. They also contain micronutrients and fibers. Complex carbs are mostly found in vegetables, whole fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts.

However, it must be said that one must avoid simple carbohydrates such as refined sugar, white rice, etc because they lack essential nutrients and has no fiber

