Should You Take Medicine to Prevent Malaria? Here’s What Experts Suggest

Mosquito breeding increases during the monsoon season and the case of vector-borne diseases like malaria surge. In India, generally during monsoon season malaria cases spike suddenly. Malaria spreads due to the bite of Anopheles Mosquitoes. The infected patients show symptoms of high fever, shivering, headache and muscle pain among others. In some cases malaria could be fatal.

During the monsoon season the humid weather, stale water collected in drains, potholes and open sewerage lines give rise to mosquito breeding. That’s why the cases of malaria generally go up during the rainy season. So it’s important for all to take precautions against mosquito bites. However, if you are having a fever don’t follow self-medication, rather consult a doctor.

Dr Sonia Rawat, Physician at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital suggests, “People who take Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets without consulting a doctor, even if healthy, can become a victim of its side effects. People who take medicines, when sick, then the efficacy of these medicines decreases. Therefore, medicine should not be needed before the disease.”

If you are taking HCQ without consulting a doctor, you may experience symptoms like vision problems, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, hearing loss, headache and dizziness among others. In fact, if you have taken excessive HCQ tablets then kidney problems are the most immediate side effect.

Precautions Against Malaria

Here is the list of simple home remedies which can be followed to prevent Malaria.

· Apply mosquito repellent cream before going to bed

· Use mosquito nets while sleeping

· Put screens or close the windows and doors properly

· Treat clothing, mosquito nets, and other fabrics with any insect repellent

· Wear long pants and long sleeve shirts to fully cover your body while going out

