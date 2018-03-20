English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
Runway had plenty of alternatives to the classic red lip this year!
Image: Getty
It is an undisputed beauty classic, but could the red lip's days be numbered? Perhaps -- after all, the Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear shows had plenty of alternatives to offer this season.
Vivid, primary colors were a surprising yet welcome theme on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris throughout February and March. In Milan, Annakiki stood out with some strikingly unusual shades, including a daring shamrock green and a sky blue hue, while Maison Margiela fell into step in Paris with a series of bold hues in shades of green, blue and orange (as well as a dazzling holographic glitter look created by makeup mogul Pat McGrath).
Bubblegum tones also reigned supreme, with the models at Max Mara sporting bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac.
Moschino's beauty concept was both nostalgically retro and gloriously futuristic at the same time, featuring lots of body paint in avatar blues, bright greens and sunshine yellows -- with the lipstick tones to match -- while Chromat put a tangerine spin on the trend.
Last but not least, there was a healthy dose of shimmer. Nicopanda debuted eye-catching hues such as gold and orange, both with a sparkly, metallic finish -- an approach echoed by Stella Jean, who championed the frosted look in ice-cool tones of pink and purple.
Also Watch
Vivid, primary colors were a surprising yet welcome theme on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris throughout February and March. In Milan, Annakiki stood out with some strikingly unusual shades, including a daring shamrock green and a sky blue hue, while Maison Margiela fell into step in Paris with a series of bold hues in shades of green, blue and orange (as well as a dazzling holographic glitter look created by makeup mogul Pat McGrath).
Bubblegum tones also reigned supreme, with the models at Max Mara sporting bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac.
Moschino's beauty concept was both nostalgically retro and gloriously futuristic at the same time, featuring lots of body paint in avatar blues, bright greens and sunshine yellows -- with the lipstick tones to match -- while Chromat put a tangerine spin on the trend.
Last but not least, there was a healthy dose of shimmer. Nicopanda debuted eye-catching hues such as gold and orange, both with a sparkly, metallic finish -- an approach echoed by Stella Jean, who championed the frosted look in ice-cool tones of pink and purple.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Eugenie Bouchard Passes First Test in Miami Qualifying
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street