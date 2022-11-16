Showing Gratitude Can Improve Relationships Between Couples, Reckons Study

While it is always wonderful to express your gratitude, between couples, a simple ‘thank you’ can increase relationship satisfaction. A new study found that expressing gratitude towards your partner may be a powerful tool to increase relationship satisfaction and commitment. Researcher Allen W. Barton, a professor of human development and family studies at the University of Illinois lead the research. He mentioned that individuals who feel appreciated by their partners have better-functioning relationships. As a couple, they are more resilient to internal and external stressors, both, in the short term and long term.
The study published in Sage Journals mentioned that “higher levels of perceived gratitude – but not expressed gratitude – weakened the association between relationship stressors and worsened outcomes (i.e., less satisfaction and confidence, more instability) at both between-person and within-person levels.”
However, if the individual was given perceived gratitude a more positive outcome was seen. Especially, regarding ineffective arguing and financial strain in the short term.
In the long term, there was a protective effect from ineffective arguing. These results also clearly indicated that it is in the ways an individual perceives gratitude from one’s partner, during both a single time and over a course of months, the relationship quality can be improved at multifaceted levels. This research has demonstrated the power of a simple thank you, especially in romantic relationships. There is a need for not only increased attention in the sphere of research but should also be given special attention in putting it to use.
