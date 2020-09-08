Take the pledge to vote

Shraddha Arya Turns Stylist for On-screen Avatar in 'Kundali Bhagya'

Shraddha Arya is super excited that she got to style her character Preeta's post-wedding look in the TV show Kundali Bhagya.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
Actress Shraddha Arya has created the post-wedding look for her character in the show Kundali Bhagya. The actress loves to indulge in styling as and when she gets the chance, and when she got to know that her look would change after her on-screen wedding, she requested the show's creative team to let her design the post-wedding look of her character Preeta.

"Preeta had a vibrant look since the start of the show. However after her marriage with Karan, the team was planning to change her look slightly. When I heard about it, I got excited and asked my team if I could design my own post-wedding look and they readily agreed," Shraddha said.

"After a few brainstorming sessions with my stylists, Reynu Taandon and Neeru, we came up with a charming look where Preeta not only looks like a newlywed, but also grabs eyeballs with her stylish and fashionable avatar. When I dressed up, everyone on the sets of 'Kundali Bhagya' was stunned."

"I felt so confident in the saree that had such elegant yet understated embroidery work. We kept the accessories and make-up to the minimum," she added.

