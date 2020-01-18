Take the pledge to vote

Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit

Shraddha Kapoor and her stylist Tanya Ghavri were called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a copied outfit during 'Street Dancer 3D' promotions.

News18.com

January 18, 2020
Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit
Shraddha Kapoor and her stylist Tanya Ghavri were called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a copied outfit during 'Street Dancer 3D' promotions.

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming release Street Dancer 3D. She and her stylist recently got called out by the Instagram page Diet Sabya. As per Diet Sabya, Shraddha wore a copied outfit. Diet Sabya, like its global counterpart Diet Prada, calls out designers and stylists for copying outfits and accessories.

The outfit that has been called out, has been styled by Tanya Ghavri. The white dress consists of a ruffled hemline, high collared neck and a corset. The page embedded a video in the post showing the original dress by Zimmermann displayed by a model on the ramp, with two women screaming "what was the reason" in the background. “@tanghavri what was the reason? @shraddhakapoor in a #Gandi @zimmermann copy by @lovexlabels. #dietsabya #copy #lol,” they captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Diet Sabya has previously called out many actresses. Janhvi Kapoor was recently called out for wearing a copy of a white dress by Mihano Momosa, which the brand also clarified was copied from them. Shraddha was earlier also called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a war bonnet for a calendar photoshoot by Daboo Ratnani.

Check them out:

View this post on Instagram

ART OR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION? . . . According to our basic birthright source, Wikipedia, the wearing & displaying of such headdresses, and other ‘indigenous traditional arts and sacred objects’ by those who have not earned them — especially by non-Natives as fashion or costume — is considered extremely offensive by traditional Native people. The ‘controversy’ is part of a wider effort by Native American activists to highlight the ongoing cultural genocide against indigenous peoples (especially in the United States and Canada). The stupid trend of musicians and festival-goers wearing warbonnets across festivals has led to criticism by Native Americans, apologies by non-Natives, and the banning of headdresses as costumes by several big-league music festivals. We thought this was common knowledge. Yet, we are here, talking about it being appropriated by a celebrity calendar. @shraddhakapoor by @dabbooratnani for #dabbooratnanicalendar . #Dietsabya

A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on

Shraddha's next release Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens on January 24, 2019 alongside Kangana Ranaut's Panga.

