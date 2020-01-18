Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit

Shraddha Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming release Street Dancer 3D. She and her stylist recently got called out by the Instagram page Diet Sabya. As per Diet Sabya, Shraddha wore a copied outfit. Diet Sabya, like its global counterpart Diet Prada, calls out designers and stylists for copying outfits and accessories.

The outfit that has been called out, has been styled by Tanya Ghavri. The white dress consists of a ruffled hemline, high collared neck and a corset. The page embedded a video in the post showing the original dress by Zimmermann displayed by a model on the ramp, with two women screaming "what was the reason" in the background. “@tanghavri what was the reason? @shraddhakapoor in a #Gandi @zimmermann copy by @lovexlabels. #dietsabya #copy #lol,” they captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Diet Sabya has previously called out many actresses. Janhvi Kapoor was recently called out for wearing a copy of a white dress by Mihano Momosa, which the brand also clarified was copied from them. Shraddha was earlier also called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a war bonnet for a calendar photoshoot by Daboo Ratnani.

Check them out:

Shraddha's next release Street Dancer 3D will hit the screens on January 24, 2019 alongside Kangana Ranaut's Panga.

